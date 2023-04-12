How the BBC got the last-minute Elon Musk interview

After labeling BBC as "government-funded media", tech billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday agreed to be interviewed by the publication. He had but one condition -- the interview had to be streamed live on Twitter.

The Twitter boss's approval for the interview happened quite unexpectedly, the BBC stated. "These kinds of interviews - ones that are high-profile and will cover a wide range of topics - are usually organised well in advance. But Elon Musk is notoriously unpredictable," it said.

BBC journalist James Clayton sent an email to the Twitter boss asking the "government-funded media" label. Usually, reporters receive a statement from the company's media team, but this time, Elon Musk replied personally. Clayton then seized the opportunity to request him an interview.

And Musk responded with: "Let's do it tonight."