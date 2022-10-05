 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Dussehra 2022: UP students burn Ravana effigy using mobile phone | Watch

Moneycontrol News
Oct 05, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, were filmed using a mobile phone to set fire to the Ravana effigy

In Uttar Pradesh, a Ravana effigy was burnt using a mobile phone to trigger the detonation (Image credit: AHindinews/Twitter)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Dussehra #Dussehra 2022 #Ravana #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Oct 5, 2022 03:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.