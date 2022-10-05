GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Trends
Dussehra 2022: UP students burn Ravana effigy using mobile phone | Watch
Moneycontrol News
Oct 05, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
Students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), Gorakhpur, were filmed using a mobile phone to set fire to the Ravana effigy
In Uttar Pradesh, a Ravana effigy was burnt using a mobile phone to trigger the detonation (Image credit: AHindinews/Twitter)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Dussehra
#Dussehra 2022
#Ravana
#Uttar Pradesh
first published: Oct 5, 2022 03:27 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.