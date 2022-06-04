Delhi man finds 'chicken' in coffee ordered through Zomato

A man was left fuming after he discovered a piece "chicken" in a beverage he ordered from a popular coffee chain in Delhi.

Sumit Saurabh, who is based in South Delhi, according to his LinkedIn bio, shared a photo of the drink he ordered from Third Wave Coffee via Zomato. Placed next to the drink is something that looks like a piece of chicken, which Saurabh claims he found inside the coffee. Third Wave Coffee, however, says that the drink was garnished with pineapple slices which were mistakenly assumed to be chicken.

“Ordered coffee from Zomato, Third Wave India, this is too much! Chicken piece in coffee. Pathetic,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Third Wave Coffee issued a statement on Saturday, saying: "We would like to clarify that the order placed one customer was for a Pina colada mocha.

"This is a flavored beverage that is garnished with genuine dehydrated pineapple slice which acts as an ornamental item and adds appeal to the beverage and is completely edible.

"Unfortunately, this was assumed to be something else and has resulted in unwanted grievances for us. "

The Twitter user had earlier shared a snapshot of the conversation that he had with Zomato Support, during which a customer care executive apparently offered him a free membership to Zomato Pro after the unpalatable discovery. Saurabh demurred, saying that he had little use of a Pro membership when his company had a turnover of Rs 10 crore. “But my wife just tasted chicken in coffee who’s a vegetarian [sic],” he replied.

Saurabh slammed Zomato for the free membership offer as he shared the screenshot on Twitter.



In follow-up tweets, the Delhi man said that Third Wave Coffee apologised and he did not want to press the issue further – but not before pointing out that the experience had left him upset.

“Zomato and Third Wave Coffee have apologised. I am really upset with my experience but I don’t want to take it further,” he wrote.

“I am making it clear again, my experience was bad, but things are sorted and clear.”

Third Wave is a chain of coffeehouses with more than 30 outlets across four cities.