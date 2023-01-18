Davos 2023: YouTuber Prajakta Koli on how to become a successful content creator

Prajakta Koli, one of six YouTubers selected to cover the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos this year, opened up about her experience so far in an interview with Moneycontrol. In a conversation with Moneycontrol’s Chandra Srikanth at Davos, where the annual meeting of the WEF is currently underway, Koli spoke about the weather in the Swiss town, the people she has met and the things she has learnt in the company of remarkable women who are attending the summit.

She also shared tips for content creators who want to find success on social media.

Prajakta Koli, 29, is the powerhouse behind ‘Mostly Sane’ – one of India’s biggest female-run comedy channels on YouTube. This year, she has been chosen along with five other YouTubers to cover the WEF summit from the inside. She is at Davos this year to find stories on female education and climate action, WEF said.

Asked what it takes to find success in the field of social media content creation, Koli shared a few tips for people who are starting out.

“Treat content creation like a full-time job,” she said. “If you treat it like a hobby, it will remain a hobby.

“Put your mind to it. Treat it like a job. Wake up every day and go to work. Put in those hours, put in the prep, put in that much energy,” she advised. Her second piece of advice: “No amount of fancy equipment will ever match up to content, so don’t compromise on content.” Lastly, she encouraged other content creators to put in time and effort. Finding fame on the internet takes time, she said.

