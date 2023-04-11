Twitter no longer exists as company merges with Elon Musk's 'everything app' called 'X'

Twitter has announced that it has merged with an "everything app" called X, owned by Elon Musk. In a court filing, Twitter quietly disclosed that it no longer exists, and its assets have been merged with X Corp., a privately held corporation incorporated in Nevada with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California. Musk, who still runs the daily operations of the social media platform Twitter, has long been interested in creating an application that could offer comprehensive features comparable to China's WeChat. He has stated that Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.

Elon Musk, 51, has been vocal about his desire to create an app that would be the "super app" for the US. During a podcast last year, he stated that either Twitter would have to be converted to such an app or something new would need to be started. Musk cited China's WeChat, which offers social networking, messaging, and a payment system, as an excellent app that the US currently lacks. He believes that the creation of such an app would be the next logical step for the US.

The merger of Twitter into X Corp. is a significant development that could signal Musk's move towards his long-term plan for the business. Musk's interest in creating an everything app dates back to 1999 when he co-founded an online bank called X.com, which was later merged to form PayPal. The X app would likely be an all-encompassing platform that offers social networking, messaging, and a payment system, among other features.

The legal filing stating that Twitter has been merged into X Corp. was posted by journalist Laura Loomer, who is suing Twitter among other social media companies. The legal document was signed by attorneys including Johnathan Patchen, Michael Gottlieb, Meryl Conant Governski, Kristin E. Bender, and Yuhan Alice Chi of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. The case includes Loomer suing Meta Platforms and Facebook, as well as their CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Twitter and former CEO Jack Dorsey and Proctor and Gamble. The racketeering case was initially filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California San Francisco Division on May 2, 2022.

In a separate filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Miami Division, Twitter attorney Joshua Webb also presented documents to show that "Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists." "X Corp. is a privately held corporation, incorporated in Nevada and with its principal place of business in San Francisco, California, and is thus a citizen of Nevada and California," the filing said.

Musk has not publicly revealed the change, although he has kept a public pattern with the letter X, including the name of his child, a website he owned, X.com, before he co-founded PayPal, and the current names of his companies and products, such as SpaceX and Tesla Model X. Early Tuesday morning, Musk cryptically tweeted "X," as reports of the change trended on the platform. Read: How Elon Musk outsmarted Twitter HQ landlord to change company sign to 'Titter' The merger of Twitter into X Corp. could have significant implications for the social media landscape. Musk's long-term plan for the business involves creating an all-encompassing app that offers a variety of features, which could compete with other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Stella Dey