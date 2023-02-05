 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pervez Musharraf: A timeline of his life's key events

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

The four-star general and former Pakistan president died aged 79 in Dubai on February 5.

Pervez Musharraf was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and liver.

Here is a recap of the events of his life: 

- Pervez Musharraf was born in 1943 in Delhi. His family moved to Pakistan after the Partition.

- He joined the Pakistan Military Academy in 1961. He served in the 1965 war between India and Pakistan.