‘Pariksha pe Charcha’: PM Modi on hard work vs. smart work, why students shouldn't cheat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised students about life and exams during the 2023 edition of "Pariksha pe Charcha", held today at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

As many as 38 lakh students and teachers registered for the "Pariksha pe Charcha" event this year, out of which nearly 2,400 were chosen to attend it live.

Students approached the prime minister with a host of questions, including whether hard work or smart work was better.

Modi told students at the event that they "must work hard but smartly", focussing attention on specific areas in which they wished to go ahead.

He said managing time was important, in exams as well as life situations.

The prime minister added that dedicated efforts will never go waste. At "Pariksha pe Charcha", Modi also addressed academic pressure on students. He said exams results are not the "the end of life" and parents should not pressure their children. Modi told students they must never underestimate themselves or use shortcuts in exams. "The strength that you have within you will take you ahead," the prime minister said. Exams come and go, but we need to live life to the fullest. We must never take shortcuts." He added that students must tune out disturbances and stay focussed. Screen time should be limited, he added. "Do not be distracted by technology," Modi told students. "Keep a separate time allotted when you will use mobile for interaction on social media platforms." "Pariksha pe Charcha" is part of the "Exam Warriors" movement to help students manage academic stress. The programme is open for students of classes nine to 12.