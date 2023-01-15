 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nepal plane crash: 5 Indians onboard, what we know so far

Moneycontrol News
Jan 15, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

Nepal plane crash: The plane had 72 people on board, including 5 Indians.

Locals watch the wreckage of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, on Sunday.

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, a Nepal aviation authority official said, in the small Himalayan country's worst crash in nearly five years. The 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport. Rescue operations are underway  and the airport is closed for the time being.

Here's what we know so far:

1.) Five Indians were onboard the Yeti airline flight that crashed in Pokhara around 11 am on Sunday, news agency ANI reported quoting airport officials.

2.) At least 40 bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon. "We expect to recover more bodies," an army spokesperson told Reuters. "The plane has broken into pieces."

3.) The Yeti airlines aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of the airline told The Kathmandu Post.

Rescuers inspect the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on Sunday.