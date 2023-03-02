 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From labour shortages to food crisis: Find out how UK got stuck in an ever-spiralling predicament

Jagyaseni Biswas
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

One of the biggest problems Rishi Sunak’s government needs to address quickly is an immense labour shortage in the UK economy, starting by rethinking its immigration policy.

Representational image (Source: AFP)

A recession, food shortages, rising cost of living and failing government healthcare system. The UK government is grappling with multiple crises that have spiralled out of control almost simultaneously. Projections for the British economy are bleak at best. There is no hope of growth although the economic downturn is reportedly over. 

The Bank of England has been hiking interest rates to the highest levels seen in several years, and pre-pandemic levels of output may not return until 2026, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The rising cost of living has even strained the relationship among couples residing in the United Kingdom, a survey has found. Disagreements over finances have led to disharmony in households, research carried out by credit card brand Aqua has found. 

And now, to add to it, Britain is looking at a food crisis, again, with salad staples disappearing from store shelves and a fresh purchase limit being imposed on certain vegetables. 