 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

CUET to be conducted in 3 shifts; merger with JEE, NEET to be announced 2 yrs in advance: UGC chief

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Kumar said the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are prepared to ensure that the second edition of CUET-UG is glitch free.

Jagadesh Kumar said that extra computers and extra centres have been arranged as plan B so that in case there are any glitches, the candidates can be shifted there and the exam for a particular shift will not be cancelled. (File image: ANI)

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in three shifts this year instead of two and plans for its merger with crucial entrance exams like JEE and NEET will be announced at least two years in advance, according to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

In an interview to PTI, Kumar said the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are prepared to ensure that the second edition of CUET-UG is glitch free.

"With respect to experience of students last year, I do agree that at few centres there were glitches and this year we are taking care of all issues related to those kind of experiences that the students went through. We will make sure that this time the students have to focus only on exams and not on any possible glitches and how are we doing that.

"We are doing that by identifying the centres well in advance and by looking at the infrastructure that is available including the computers, bandwidth, technical personnel at the centres, so that the second edition is glitch free," he said.