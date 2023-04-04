 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

All you need to know about Cyberabad Police's crackdown on data theft of 67 crore individuals

Aihik Sur
Apr 04, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

A Haryana resident was arrested by the police for allegedly being involved in stealing, holding and selling of personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organizations belonging to 24 states and eight metropolitan cities.

Cyberabad Police arrested a person for allegedly selling data of 67 crore people belonging to various organisations, government bodies

Last week, Cyberabad  Police, one of the three police commissionerates in Hyderabad, nabbed a person from Haryana for selling confidential data of nearly 67 crore people.

If that was not alarming enough, this data, that Faridabad resident Vinay Bhardwaj was selling through his website InspireWebz, included user data from companies such as Byju's, Vedantu, Amazon, Instagram, YouTube, PayTM, Phonepe, CRED etc, said a press release by Cyberabad Police.

Bhardwaj was allegedly selling PAN card data, information related to D-MAT accounts, credit cards and so on.

However, what kinds of data were being sold and where they got the data from -- we explore all of this in this explainer below.