What is the 'Dynamic Island' feature on iPhone and how is Twitter responding to it

Apple has given the black cutout notch on top its phones a new purpose. Instead of just holding the front-facing camera and speaker, it will now serve as a space where users see alerts and background activity in a dynamic fashion.

The space has been named "Dynamic Island" and was unveiled at Apple's Far Out event held on September 7.

"The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities," Apple said in a statement announcing its new releases -- the iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8.

What is catching attention is how Dynamic Island blurs the line between software and hardware and expands in a fluid way to convey to users important activities like Face ID authentication.

On social media, Apple's Dynamic Island became a subject of admiration as well as jokes.

Federico Viticci, tech journalist and podcaster, said Dynamic Island was one of his favourite "software-related surprises in a while".

"This is an interesting way to disguise the camera and Face ID cutout," American YouTuber Justine Ezarik tweeted.

Armando Tinoco, the editor of entertainment website Deadline commented: "I’m sold on the iPhone 14 Pro with this dynamic island. Genius marketing in blurring software with hardware."

Investor Yuri Sagalov said Dynamic Island was a lesson on how to turn a weakness into strength.

One Twitter user joked about the feature's name.

"Who called it "Dynamic Island" instead of "Notchification Center"?

Another made a reference to popular dating reality show Love Island.

"I see Apple producing a dating show called ‘Dynamic Island' where everyone blurts out everything at the same time and no one pays them any attention," wrote Indian entertainment editor Tushar Joshi.

A third comment read: "Help, I'm stranded on Dynamic Island!"