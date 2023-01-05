 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy agent dies after being dragged for 500 metres by car in Noida: report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Kaushal Yadav, a delivery partner at Swiggy, was working on New Year’s night when a car hit his two-wheeler near a flyover in Noida’s Sector 14. He was then dragged by the car for about half a kilometre.

The Swiggy delivery partner was out for delivery in Noida when the incident took place. (Representational image)

A Swiggy delivery agent died in Noida near Delhi on Sunday after he was dragged on the road for 500 metres by a car that hit his two-wheeler, NDTV reported. The incident has come to light amid huge outrage over a similar incident in the national capital where a woman was hit and dragged by a car.

The car driver allegedly escaped after he stopped the vehicle near a temple, after Yadav’s body came off, the report said, quoting eyewitnesses.

His brother got to know about the incident when he called Yadav at night, but a passerby answered the call and informed him about it. A case has reportedly been filed and the police are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused.

On the same night, a 20-year-old woman died after her two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body was dragged for around four kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri.

Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.