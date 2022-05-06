Bill Gates has a warning about Elon Musk's Twitter takeover

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has expressed doubts about Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter, warning about the possibility of him making the platform worse, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Elon Musk has vowed to make Twitter a free speech haven, leaving questions about how he will address misinformation and hate speech on the social network.

The Microsoft co-founder asked what Musk thought about misinformation related to COVID-19 vaccines.

"How does he feel about something that says vaccines kill people, or you know, that Bill Gates is tracking people -- is that one of the things he thinks should be spread?" he was quoted as saying by CNN at the Wall Street Journal CEO summit.

Gates said that Musk had money and would hire great engineers for Twitter but he did not expect him to replicate the success of his Tesla and SpaceX.

Nevertheless, Gates added, he only had positive things to say about Musk. “If he makes Twitter worse, fine, I’ll speak out about that, but I wouldn’t assume that’s what’s going to happen," he told WSJ.

At the WSJ event, Gates was also asked about a leaked conversation of his with Musk, in which he accused him of shorting Tesla.

“Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change,” Musk had told Gates.

Responding to the row at the WSJ event, Gates said: “I don’t think whether one’s short or long Tesla is a statement about your seriousness about climate change”.

