Ashneer Grover vs BharatPe on LinkedIn. Shots fired as CEO says ‘he stole all money’

The discord between BharatPe and Ashneer Grover refuses to die down. Bitter words are exchanged frequently and recently, an argument broke out over employees' post on LinkedIn highlighting unpaid salaries.

On Wednesday, an IT associate at BharatPe wrote on LinkedIn that he and other staffers had not received their salaries for March.

"We were with BharatPe ever since the company started and now we are nowhere because of your internal politics," Karan Sarki wrote, tagging BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer and co-founders Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani.

Saraki claimed that BharatPe had also not reimbursed them for the money they spent out of their pockets for the company's small expenses.

"We are poor people and have our houses to run, small kids to take care of," he added. "All the staff of BharatPe is enjoying office paid trip to Goa and we employees are fighting for salaries and job. What kind of leaders you are."

Sarki also claimed that BharatPe's oldest administration staff were terminated without reason and their salaries were not paid.

Dhananjay Kumar, one of BharatPe's former admin employees, said: "My mother is suffering from Lung Disease and is hospitalized. Please give our dues and ESOPs (employee stock ownership plan) back."

Grover asked Sameer to look into the matter. "Not done," he said. "Their salaries have to be paid first before anything."

Ashneer Grover's sister Aashima Grover also joined the conversation, describing BharatPe's top management as a "shameless bunch".

Sameer hit back at her for her remark. "Tere bhai ne saara paisa chura liya (your brother stole all the money). Very little left to pay salaries."

Suhail's was criticised for his comment. "I can't believe a "CEO" of your stature answering with such a brazenness," said Binod Acharya, a business manager. "I feel like you're trying to score some personal points here trying to be sarcastic or ironic."

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have been accused of financial irregularities. BharatPe has said they "grossly abused" company expense accounts to fund their lavish lifestyles.

Madhuri Jain Grover was sacked as the company's head of controls in February. Ashneer Grover was removed from all his positions at BharatPe in March.