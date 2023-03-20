 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Dixit Joshi, the Indian-origin CFO of crisis-hit Credit Suisse?

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Credit Suisse, the latest major bank to collapse, will be taken over by its rival UBS for $3.2 billion.

Dixit Joshi took over the top post in October 2022. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, is the latest major institution to fall in the banking crisis triggered by failures of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States. It will be taken over by rival UBS for $3.2 billion in an effort to assuage fear in markets.

The UBS deal came about after weekend meetings involving teams that report to Dixit Joshi, the chief financial officer of Credit Suisse, CNBC reported.

Joshi had taken over as the CFO in October 2022, replacing David Mathers. Here are some facts about his professional and educational history: