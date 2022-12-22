 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID policy-making task force hasn’t met since April

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

The National Task Force on COVID has met only seven times this year and some of its 24 members have retired

The National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19, set up by the government in March 2020 to make key policy decisions on tackling the coronavirus, hasn’t met in almost eight months and at least one-fourth of its members have retired.

The NTF last met on April 28, according to an official document. The NTF and its working groups met seven times in 2022 compared with 44 times in 2021 and 108 times in 2020.

The agenda of the April 28 meeting was to discuss current and future trends of COVID-19 and review the evidence for Paxlovid, an antiviral medication developed by Pfizer, according to the document.

The role of the NTF is now in focus as top officials of the health ministry hold meetings to discuss the situation emerging from the spread of a variant of the coronavirus in neighbouring China. According to the health ministry, India detected at least four cases of the BF.7 variant, which is said to be driving the surge in cases in China.

“Of the four cases of the BF.7 Omicron variant detected in India, three cases were detected from Gujarat and one from Odisha. The cases aren’t new – one was detected in July, two in September and one in November,” the official said.