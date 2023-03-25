 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Conman’s letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail: ‘Love you my baby’

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on his birthday today.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had a message for Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: @Tushar_KN/Twitter)

In his second letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez this month, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar addressed her as “my baby” and said he missed her “energy.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, sent the letter to Fernandez from Delhi's Mandoli jail on the occasion of his birthday today.

“My Baby Jacqueline,” the letter began. “My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me.

“I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma,” Chandrashekhar wrote.