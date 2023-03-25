Conman’s letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail: ‘Love you my baby’

In his second letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez this month, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar addressed her as “my baby” and said he missed her “energy.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, sent the letter to Fernandez from Delhi's Mandoli jail on the occasion of his birthday today.

“My Baby Jacqueline,” the letter began. “My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me.

“I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma,” Chandrashekhar wrote.

Moneycontrol News