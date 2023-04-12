 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China reports first bird flu death, three cases notified to WHO

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 12, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

The WHO has said it was unclear about the source of this infection and how this virus was related to other avian influenza A(H3N8) viruses circulating in animals.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on April 11 said that the National Health Commission of China notified about the first death of a confirmed case of human infection with an avian influenza A(H3N8) virus.

A 56-year-old female from Guangdong province in China was hospitalised for severe pneumonia on March 3 and subsequently died on 16 March 2023.

"Epidemiological investigation and close contact tracing have been carried out. There have been no other cases found among close contacts of the infected individual," the WHO said.

Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.