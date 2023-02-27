ChatGPT replaces humans in 50% of US companies that use the AI bot: Report

Nearly half of US companies currently using ChatGPT said the chatbot has already replaced workers, a recent survey revealed. This comes OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's warning that the AI chatbot shouldn’t be relied on for “anything important".

Earlier this month, job advice platform Resumebuilder.com surveyed 1,000 business leaders in the US who either use or plan to use ChatGPT, Fortune reported. It found that nearly half the companies surveyed have already begun using the chatbot. And 50 percent of the US leaders surveyed claimed that ChatGPT has already replaced workers at their companies.

“There is a lot of excitement regarding the use of ChatGPT,” Resumebuilder.com’s Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller said in a statement. “Since this new technology is just ramping up in the workplace, workers need to surely be thinking of how it may affect the responsibilities of their current job. The results of this survey shows that employers are looking to streamline some job responsibilities using ChatGPT.”

According to the ResumeBuilders.com survey, US companies use ChatGPT for a variety of reasons: 66 percent for writing code, 58 percent for copywriting and content creation, 57 percent for customer support, and 52 percent for meeting summaries and other documents, Fortune reported.