'Byju's fired me without stating a proper reason. I was devastated', shares employee

Amid reports that Byju's has sacked 2,500 employees across its group companies and the education technology firm's claims that less than 500 people have been laid off, an employee has come forward and shared she was fired.

"As a very tragic event today, I have been fired from Byju's after working for four months without stating a proper reason," Rajshree Dhar, a content developer with Byju's wrote on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

She added that her manager and team members were clueless about what was going on. "I was working the whole day when suddenly I was called for a meeting at 3.15 pm and was told that it was related to my media work. Upon joining the meet, I was told that I have been fired as they are downsizing the team," Dhar said.

"The HR told me that my last working is tomorrow, i.e. June 30. I was devastated after hearing this as we all know the market situation is not good and finding a proper job is more difficult than we think."

The news broke Dhar as she claimed that with less than six months' work in the organisation, she would have nothing of value to show to the next organisation that she seeks to join. "What was more sad was that I couldn't even complete six months in the company and the amount of hard work I put will be of no value in my next organization," she wrote.

Calling out Byju's for its work culture, Dhar added, "Byju's being the world's largest edtech company is known for its bad work culture but treating an employee with such disrespect is extremely unethical. My sympathy to all those people who had to face such a hard time like this. Being unemployed is something nobody ever want to go through."

Byju's, currently valued at $22 billion, had laid off over 2,500 employees across its group companies as the Byju Raveendran-led unicorn is looking to aggressively cut costs with demand for edtech services moderating after two consecutive years of hypergrowth, Moneycontrol reported.

While on June 27 and June 28, Byju's laid off over 1,500 employees from Toppr and WhiteHat Jr, the two companies it acquired over the last two years, on June 29, it sent out e-mails to nearly 1,000 employees from its core operations teams, the sources told the publication.

On Thursday, however, the edtech major said that less than 500 people have been laid off at Whitehat Jr and Toppr.

