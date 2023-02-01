 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman with 'bahi khata' tablet for paperless budget

Moneycontrol News
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

Budget 2023: The famous Budget briefcase was replaced in 2019 by Sitharaman with a "bahi khata" or cloth ledger - a move aimed to do away with the colonial practice.

Nirmala Sitharaman with the Budget 2023 "bahi khata". (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman  is all set to present the Budget today and stepped out with the all-important digital tablet wrapped in a bahi-khata style pouch on Wednesday, February 1.

Sitharaman has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu, where she displayed this year's Budget tablet or "bahi khata" before she presents it in Parliament later. She was joined by Finance Ministry officials.
The Budget tablet was seen wrapped in a silk red cloth with the national emblem on top.

The famous Budget briefcase was replaced in 2019 by Sitharaman with a "bahi khata" or cloth ledger - a move aimed to do away with the colonial practice where British finance ministers carried a "Gladstone Box" to Parliament. It was later replaced with bags and briefcases. India followed suit.

In 2020 too, Sitharaman stuck to the "bahi khata" saying it was "high time" to get rid of the "British hangover".