 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Binance is hiring. Targeting 8,000 by end of year, says CEO Changpeng Zhao

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 23, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said, "At the time of this tweet Binance had 5,900 people. Today we have more than..."

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao

Binance, world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is hiring and CEO Changpeng Zhao has stated that the company is targeting to make itself an 8,000-strong team by the end of the year.

In a recent tweet, Zhao, also known as CZ, stated, "At the time of this tweet Binance had 5,900 people. Today we have more than 7,400 people. Targeting 8000 or so by end of the year."

Zhao also marked an older tweet from June 15 which stated, "It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did." It was a hiring call for 2,000 positions.

Binance's renewed call for hiring comes days after Changpeng Zhao announced the formation of an industry recovery fund, to help projects who are otherwise strong but in a liquidity crisis.

Read more: Bankman-Fried's FTX, senior staff, parents bought Bahamas property worth $300 million

Interestingly, it was the same problem that its rival and second-largest cryptocurrency exchange FTX was battling before Binance agreed to buy it out but backed out soon after.

In the announcement, Zhao also welcomed other industry players with cash who want to co-invest, adding that despite the FTX fiasco, "crypto is not going away".