Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and other billionaires have these 7 traits in common, says Harsh Goenka

Everyone wants to know the secret sauce of the world's richest and most successful entrepreneurs. According to Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka, they have seven common characteristics.

In a recent tweet, Harsh Goenka shared a collage with photos of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Virgin Group chief Richard Branson, Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Apple's Tim Cook. He listed seven traits that these personalities share.

The first, he said, was their frugality. The second -- working smarter, not harder.

Third, Goenka said, they were driven by much more than money. Their fourth trait is investing in themselves.

Fifth, they are always curious, the RPG Group chairperson added.

Sixth, they choose their company wisely, surrounding themselves with smart people. And last, but certainly not the least, is their insatiable desire for success.

Of the personalities Goenka mentioned, two -- Bezos and Gates -- are among the five richest people in the world.

On Forbes magazine's real-time Billionaire's list, Bezos' ranks third at present with a net worth of $142.2 billion. Gates is fourth, with $125 billion to his name.

Zuckerberg, with a net worth of $61.2 billion, is 16th on the list.

Branson is far behind them at the 731 rank. His net worth is estimated to be $3.9 billion. Tim Cook is on the 1,528th spot, his net worth $2 billion.