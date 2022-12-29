BigBasket 2022 recap: The most-ordered vegetable in India was… no, not potato or onion

Online grocery shopping platform BigBasket has released its annual report for the year 2022. The Tata Group’s food and grocery delivery business delivered more than 16 crore orders across 55 cities in the past year. BigBasket’s 2022 recap provides some insights into how Indians shopped for groceries in 2022.

The most-ordered vegetable on the BigBasket app was technically not a vegetable at all. BigBasket said that tomato was the most sold vegetable in 2022, overtaking other popular contenders like potato and onion.

Meanwhile, dhaniya or coriander also proved to be a popular item. BigBasket delivered 400 kilograms of coriander at its lowest price of Rs 2 per 100 grams.

More than 75 crore products were sold this year through BigBasket – with the maximum number of orders coming from the state of Karnataka.

Most orders, across India, were placed between 7 to 9 pm. BigBasket customers collectively managed to save Rs 1,515 crore using discounts, offers and promo codes on the app.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that BigBasket may list its shares within three years after the latest capital raising valued India’s largest online grocer at $3.2 billion. The firm is currently focussing on expanding its pan-India reach – with plans to go from 55 to 75 cities over the next three years.