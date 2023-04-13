 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules: No food, no games, no PDA

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

Cubbon Park in Bengaluru has warned couples against indulging in public displays of affection. Eating food and playing sports inside the park is also forbidden.

A couple walks inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru (AFP)

New rules have been implemented at Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park forbidding visitors from eating, taking photos or playing sports. Climbing trees has also been banned, while couples are warned against getting too close to each other.

According to a Times of India report, the horticulture department of Bengaluru instituted these rules following complaints from park-goers. For about a month now, security guards have been patrolling the 300-acre park with megaphones which they use to blare out warnings to anyone they think is ‘transgressing.’

The constant use of megaphones and whistles has faced backlash from a section of visitors, but others are pleased to see the clampdown on public displays of affection.

“We've been receiving complaints by families (about public display of affection by couples). The issue is not just of decorum. It's also of safety as couples hide behind bushes, where snakes and insects could harm them,” said Rajendra Kataria, principal secretary, horticulture and sericulture department.