At Sundar Pichai event, 'chamomile' tea was misspelt. Google India's reaction

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 02:31 PM IST

Google held its annual Google for India 2022 event in the country on Monday where a simple typographical error became fodder for humour for the company. The key event, attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, launched several new features.

One of Google India’s Instagram stories feature one of the tags for the food section that misspelt “chamomile tea”.

On the “gourmet tea & coffee station” placard, it read “Camomile”, underlined in red, hinting at the glaring error.

“The fact that we’ve misspelled chamomile and have underlined it is sending me,” Google India captioned the photo with a crying face emoji.

The goof up caught the company’s attention and they didn’t let the opportunity to turn it into a source of humour, posting it for the tech giant’s 9,0,7000 followers.

The eighth edition of the Google for India event announced AI-based solutions, new features initiatives and partnerships with Indian brands to advance the country’s economy.