Ashneer Grover: 'My grandparents came from Pakistan, used to live in refugee colony'

Former Shark Tank India judge and ex-BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover shared a few candid memories about his early life during a conversation at Times Litfest in Delhi recently. It was then that he opened up about his time spent in a refugee colony.

"Malviya nagar is a refugee colony my grandparents had come from Pakistan and they got a 200 gaj plot after the division between the sons," Grover said. "We all started building our homes one above another and that is how we all have been living in a house with different kitchens but all together."

Ashneer Grover said he had fond memories of the place even though everyone there had to fend for themselves. "Back in the day, there was this concept of a colony. We knew everyone in the lane and it was a close-knit set-up. We had to earn for ourselves and grow as there was no backing," Times of India quoted him as saying. "I have very fond memories of Malviya Nagar, I had almost changed 3-4 houses there and now just a few years back I got out of the vicinity."

Grover then moved to Mumbai for work where he used to live with his wife Madhuri Jain. But after a miscarriage the couple moved back to reconnect with their roots in Delhi.

Moneycontrol News