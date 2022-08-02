Ashneer Grover says his doppelganger is having as much fun in singing kirtans as he has in...'

A day after a video of his lookalike singing kirtans enthusiastically in Vrindavan's ISKCON temple went viral, Ashneer Grover reacted to the video.

Sharing it on Twitter, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, "Hey doppelgänger! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai! Super fun!! (He's having as much fun in singing kirtans as I have in business)."

The original video was uploaded on Instagram by user Kartik Tyagi. Social media users too were amused at the uncanny resemblance the man bore to angel investor Ashneer Grover.

"Him praying for his new startup," commented one user while another said, "This should seriously reach him. He should know that he has a duplicate too. What similarity man!" A third user even christened the man Ashneer Grover 2.0.

The former BharatPe co-founder has incorporated a new company named Third Unicorn Private Limited, with his wife.

On June 14, while posting on his birthday, Grover had tweeted, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations."

"Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn," he added, hinting at the company's name.

As per data on Tofler, the company incorporated on July 6 has both Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, as directors. The company has an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh and a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh.