 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Ashneer Grover, excluded from Shark Tank India 2, says got Bigg Boss offer

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Ashneer Grover was the most popular judge on Shark Tank India Season 1.

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover's memoir, “Doglapan”, will be out on December 26. (ashneer.grover/Instagram)

Ashneer Grover, BharatPe co-founder, has spoken on why he is not part of the second season of Shark Tank India, the Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show. Grover has been replaced by CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain as a judge or “shark” on the show.

In an interview with RedFM, the entrepreuner was told about the buzz that the show’s makers could not afford him anymore. “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (Affordability is not just about money, it’s also about status),” he said, seemingly in a joking manner.

When asked, Ashneer Grover said he got an offer from Bigg Boss, another hit reality show, but that he will not be a part of it. "Failed people go there, not successful people."

The other judges in the second edition of Shark Tank India include Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, all of whom were part of Season 1.

Soon after the trailer for the new season was out, fans of Grover expressed their disappointment and sought for his return to the show.

Grover was the most popular judge on Shark Tank India Season 1.