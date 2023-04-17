Ashneer Grover on Blinkit row: 'Problem is 10-minute delivery has no economics'

Ashneer Grover has taken a stand in the controversy surrounding Blinkit after it reduced the fixed payouts per delivery from Rs 25 to Rs 15 prompting delivery workers to go a strike and eventually leading to the company having to shut down some of its stores in Gurugram.

According to the entrepreneur and former Shark Tank India judge, the problem Blinkit has been facing isn't really the lowering of delivery charge but that delivering goods in 10 minutes "has no economics".

Taking to Twitter, Ashneer Grover wrote, "BlinkIt/Zepto - problem is not Rs 15 for delivery against Rs 50. Problem is 10-minute delivery has no economics -- low ticket size and low margin can never be solved through forced low delivery cost. BlinkIt journey: 90 Min (bull run) —> Next day (bear run) —> 10 Min (bull run) —> ??"

Soon, Grover's tweet was flooded with responses from irate customers of Blinkit and other delivery apps, who had to wait for a lot more than 10 minutes to get their order delivered or even registered.

"The last time I ordered it took me more than an hour to realise that they are not gonna deliver. I bought the items from a nearby shop. The waiting time on the panel kept showing 6 mins from the time I ordered, till canceling it," commented Sohail Iqbal (@sohail_08).

Ankita Sengupta