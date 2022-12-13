 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Artificial womb facility that grows 30,000 babies? Imaginary video shocks internet

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022

The imaginary artificial womb facility is aimed to help countries suffering from population decline, the video claims.

The babies can be taken out of the artificial womb with the push of a button, the video claims. (Image credit: ScienceNaturePage/Facebook)

An “artificial womb facility”, a large space with 30,000 “growth pods” or artificial wombs which can grow 30,000 human babies: this is what is featured in a newly-released concept video that is getting shock reactions on the internet. The video, which looks straight out of a science fiction film, is purely imaginary at the moment.

The facility, which does not exist in real, is aimed to help countries suffering from population decline, the video claims.

The 8:39-minute animation video, made by Yemeni molecular biotechnologist Hashem Al-Ghaili, features EctoLife, an imaginary artificial womb facility. The large laboratory has a large number of pods or artificial wombs, inside which babies are grown. The video claims that the facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

“Ectolife allows infertile couples to conceive a baby and become the true parents of their own offspring. It is a perfect solution for women who had their uterus surgically removed due to cancer or other complications,” the voiceover in the video says.

The imaginary facility features 75 labs, with each lab being able to accommodate 400 growth pods or artificial wombs. The pods are designed to replicate the conditions inside a mother’s uterus. The growth pods will have sensors that can monitor the baby’s vital signs such as heartbeat, blood pressure, breathing rate and oxygen saturation.

Such a womb can also monitor any potential genetic abnormalities, the video claims.