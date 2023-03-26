Apple threatens to act against staff who don't come to office at least 3 days a week: Report

Apple has threatened to take action against staff who have not been coming to work from the office at least three days a week, news website Platformer's managing editor Zoë Schiffer tweeted recently.

"Apple is tracking employee attendance (via badge records) and will give employees escalating warnings if they don't come in 3x per week. At Apple, some orgs are saying failure to comply could result in termination, but that doesn't appear to be a company-wide policy," she shared.

While Apple has not responded to the incident yet, last year, the tech giant announced that all corporate employees would have to work from the office three days a week from September 5. Two of these days have to be Tuesday and Thursday, while the third day would be selected by team leaders.

But, as per a report by Business Insider, a group of employees had pushed back arguing that staff had showed over the past two years they could do "exceptional work" from home. They had even shared a petition online to spread their word.

While announcing the company's hybrid work plans in March 2022, CEO Tim Cook had said that the company was "deeply committed" to giving the employees the support and flexibility they needed. He had also described remote work as the "mother of all experiments" while adding that it wasn't an inferior way of working.

Moneycontrol News