Apple exploring use of tech sensors for detecting mental health problems: Sumbul Desai

Ayushman Kumar
Feb 25, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

During the 20th BioAsia event in Hyderabad, Apple's Vice President of Health, Sumbul Desai, mentioned that while heart health is an essential area of focus for the company, they are also concentrating on innovation in mobility and women's health.

Apple, a global technology giant, has partnered with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to conduct research aimed at understanding whether sensing elements in technology can detect early signs of mental health problems in individuals.

During a Fireside Chat event at the 20th Bio-Asia Summit in Hyderabad, Sumbul Desai, Vice President of Health at Apple, announced the collaboration with UCLA for the study.

“We are doing a study with UCLA to really understand what technology sensing elements can give you an indication of your mental health. That's a study that we are doing with UCLA. They have a grand challenge for mental health, so we're focused on that to start,” she said.

During the Fireside Chat event, Sumbul Desai emphasized the importance of validating signals that could indicate a clinical condition and the significance of contextual information in the research.