Apple CEO Tim Cook thanks Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to vada pav: 'It was delicious'

Tim Cook on Monday thanked actor Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to the popular Mumbai snack -- vada pav. The Apple CEO, who is in the city to inaugurate the first company-owned store in India, tweeted that he found his first vada pav to be "delicious".

"Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first vada pav — it was delicious!" Cook tweeted.

For her part, Madhuri Dixit wrote that she could not think of a better way to welcome the Apple CEO to Mumbai.

Cook also visited the company's BKC store in Mumbai ahead of its inauguration on Tuesday. He shared a photo clicked at the store with the employees and tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."