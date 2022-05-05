Anand Mahindra’s motivational message was prompted by this hilarious pic

Anand Mahindra welcomed Thursday with a funny picture and, in his trademark style, a motivational message to go alongside it. The industrialist shared a picture of a Mahindra SUV – or at least what used to be a Mahindra SUV. The undated pic shared by Mahindra shows the body of the car being driven around on a push-cart. It’s clear that the car has seen better days.

The Mahindra SUV, sans tyres, is seen placed on a push-cart that is being pushed through a busy road. Anand Mahindra said he received the photo from a friend.

“This was forwarded to me by a friend with the caption: ‘Mahindra on the move; one way or another!’” wrote the Chairman of Mahindra Group. “I like that. It’s true. We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way…”

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra, 67, has managed to find inspiration in the unlikeliest of places. Last month, a picture of a truck with the message “Test your airbag here” had caught the industrialist’s attention.



Before that, it was a hilarious video of a dog confused by a glass door that has prompted some sage business advice from the billionaire. “No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free,” he wrote.

An active Twitter user, Anand Mahindra has a following of 9.1 million on the microblogging platform, where his posts range from funny to inspirational.