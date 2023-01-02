 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra tweets video explaining stress management with just a glass of water. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST

In a minute-long video, a professor is seen teaching a class as he asked his students if they could guess the weight of the glass of water he was holding in his hand.

Anand Mahindra's today's "Monday motivation" video is about stress management.

Billionaire Anand Mahindra, who regularly shares motivating posts, especially on Mondays hashtagged “Monday motivation”, today had a valuable one on stress management.

Everyone starts taking a guess. Then the professor answers the question.

“The absolute weight of the glass doesn’t matter,” he says adding “depends on how long I hold on to it.”

He continues: “If I hold up for a minute, nothing happens. If I hold up for an hour, my arm will begin to ache. If I hold it all day long, my arm will feel numb and paralysed. Well, the weight of the glass hasn’t changed, but the longer I hold on to it, the heavier it becomes.”

“The stresses and the worries of life are like this glass of water,” he explains to the attentive class as he advised that the more you hold on to it you will be “incapable of doing anything.”