Anand Mahindra supports Joe Biden's bid for second term as US President: 'I like his audacity'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday extended his support to 80-year-old US President Joe Biden after he announced his bid to run for a second term. Since Biden will be 86 at the end of a second term, critics have been targeting America's oldest President over his age. But, to Mahindra, it's Biden's "audacity" that gives him an advantage over his younger opponents.

"There will be no shortage of critics scoffing at his audacity to attempt another term at his age," Anand Mahindra tweeted. "But I like audacity. He may or may not be edged out by a younger opponent. But to live your life with a ‘never give up’ spirit is something I can’t help cheering for…"

Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job”. He is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age.

In his first public appearance Tuesday since the announcement, Biden offered a preview of how he plans to navigate the dual roles of president and presidential candidate, using a speech to building trades union members to highlight his accomplishments and undercut his GOP rivals, while showing voters he remained focused on his day job.

Greeted with chants of “Let's Go Joe” from a raucous crowd of building trades union members — a key base of Democratic support — Biden showcased the tens of thousands of construction jobs being created since he took office that is supported by legislation he signed into law.

“We -- you and I -- together we’re turning things around and we’re doing it in a big way,” Biden said. “It’s time to finish the job. Finish the job.”

Ankita Sengupta