Anand Mahindra says this video gave him energy to tackle the rest of the week | Watch

Wednesday is when the mid-week inertia sets in, says Anand Mahindra as he shared a video on Twitter which he said gave him the momentum to tackle the rest of the week with energy.

"Wednesdays are when inertia often sets in. A little momentum is needed for energetically tackling the rest of the week. This clip provided me that impetus. Takes courage to make that free fall… but it looks like a real rush," the industrialist tweeted.

The video Anand Mahindra shared was one of a joint exercise between the commandos of the Indian Air Force and the Army who carried out a high altitude free fall mission.

PRO Shillong termed the exercise as “another operational milestone and validation of integration and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces.”

Military free fall or high-altitude military parachuting, is used to deliver troops, equipment, and other military supplies from transport aircrafts.

