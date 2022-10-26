 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra says this video gave him energy to tackle the rest of the week | Watch

Ankita Sengupta
Oct 26, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST

The video Anand Mahindra shared was one of a joint exercise between the commandos of the Indian Air Force and the Army who carried out a high altitude free fall mission.

Anand Mahindra tweeted, "Takes courage to make that free fall…but it looks like a real rush."

Wednesday is when the mid-week inertia sets in, says Anand Mahindra as he shared a video on Twitter which he said gave him the momentum to tackle the rest of the week with energy.

"Wednesdays are when inertia often sets in. A little momentum is needed for energetically tackling the rest of the week. This clip provided me that impetus. Takes courage to make that free fall… but it looks like a real rush," the industrialist tweeted.

The video Anand Mahindra shared was one of a joint exercise between the commandos of the Indian Air Force and the Army who carried out a high altitude free fall mission.

Read more: Anand Mahindra shares thread on 10 most unexplored and underrated places in India

PRO Shillong termed the exercise as “another operational milestone and validation of integration and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces.”

Military free fall or high-altitude military parachuting, is used to deliver troops, equipment, and other military supplies from transport aircrafts.

Read more: Anand Mahindra tweets Churchill’s quote from 1947 as UK gets its first Indian-origin PM

 

Ankita Sengupta
TAGS: #Anand Mahindra #IAF #Indian Air Force #Indian Army
first published: Oct 26, 2022 03:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.