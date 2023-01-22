Anand Mahindra raises alarm over 'deceptive' deepfake technology. Watch

Anand Mahindra has raised an alarm over deepfake technology and the "potentially" deceptive videos people can create using it. He also enquired about technology available to counter such content and act as a safeguard.

Sharing a clip that has been making the rounds and raising an alarm, the industrialist tweeted, "How’re we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?"

The clip shared by Anand Mahindra showed a man talking about AI-generated videos to spread awareness about deepfake technology. The video showed how technology can be used to morph a person's face to resemble another as the presenter's face changed to that resembling a number of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Dulquer Salmaan, and even Robert Downer Junior.

Deepfake technology allows users to replace one person's face with another in a video, or to put words into a speaker's mouth, with at times disconcerting realism.

The technique relies on artificial intelligence and has proven popular on social media, where amusing and often uncanny creations featuring face-swapping celebrities abound.

