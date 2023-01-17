Anand Mahindra says Neeraj Chopra's workout video reminds him victory doesn't come easy

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday said that watching videos of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra work on his routine reminded him that victory doesn't come easy. The javelin thrower, who turned 25 last month is currently in the UK training for the 2023 season.

"Just watching the workout routine of Neeraj Chopra reminds me of the extraordinary, back-breaking effort that lies ‘behind-the-scenes’ of any victory. Nothing comes easy," Mahindra tweeted with a video of Chopra's routine.

Read more: Anand Mahindra shares video of a portable house. Rs 40 lakh for a 500 sq ft home

The Mahindra Group chairperson wasn't the only one who has been lauding Neeraj Chopra's efforts. Recently, legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson also hailed Chopra's athleticism. One of the videos he shared of Chopra’s training showed the javelin thrower practising different styles of sprinting.

“He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!" Johnson tweeted.

Sharing a second video, Johnson wrote, " shared the other video as well and wrote, “Some more amazing athleticism from Neeraj Chopra."

Neeraj Chopra is a gold medallist at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, the Asian championships and the junior world championships. He is also a world championship silver medallist, a Diamond League champion and a national record holder for several years.

READ MORE