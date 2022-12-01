 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra mourns Vikram Kirloskar: 'I grieve for my friend from school days'

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Paying their tributes, several business leaders called Vikram Kirloskar a pioneer in the automobile industry in India.

Anand Mahindra paid tribute to Vikram Kirloskar who died on Tuesday.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra mourned Vikram Kirloskar who died in Bengaluru due to a heart attack on Tuesday. The vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor was 64.

“I mourn the passing of an industry colleague. I grieve for a friend from my school and college days. But above all, I treasure the memory of a warm human being who always had a smile on his face. We’ll catch up, old friend, in another galaxy, far away,” Anand Mahindra tweeted on Wednesday night.

Paying their tributes, several business leaders called Kirloskar a pioneer in the automobile industry in India.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a close friend of Vikram Kirloskar, expressed her shock at her fellow Bengalurian’s sudden death. “Devastated with Vikram’s shocking demise. He was such a dear friend who I will hugely miss. I share the pain and unconsolable grief of Gitanjali Manasi n the family (sic),” she tweeted, sharing a photo of her with Kirloskar.

Toyota Kirloskar, which sells a range of vehicles, is a joint venture between the Japanese auto major Toyota Motor Company and the Kirloskar Group. It unveiled a new variant of its highly popular sports utility vehicle "Innova HyCross” recently.

Vikram Kirloskar was the president at Confederation of Indian Industry from 2019 to 2020.