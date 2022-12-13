Anand Mahindra gets the 'funniest and biggest compliment' for Scorpio N. It has a Rohit Shetty connect

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has received the “funniest and biggest compliment” on his company’s car from a Twitter follower. This comes after his Mahindra Scorpio N earned a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

“Mr Rohit Shetty needs to find other cars for the stunt scene in his movies the mighty Scorpio is super safe,” a Twitter user said in response of which Mahindra, 67, said: “That’s the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive…”

The tweet came after an announcement that made Mahindra’s “heart swell with pride”.

“Mahindra Scorpio N earns 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating under vehicle safety body's updated protocols which assess frontal & side impact protection, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) & also pedestrian protection,” read the announcement for the newest Mahindra car.

Mahindra responded with: “My heart is swelling with pride in our R&D team who decided we would be second to none in the world when it came to safety. They then just went to work & made that aspiration a reality. I bow low in gratitude to them.”

Scorpio-N became the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash test protocols, which came into effect from July 1, 2022.

As per the crash test report released on December 12, the Mahindra Scorpio-N scored five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki Swift achieved one star for adult and one star for child occupant protection. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis both scored only one star for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection.

Mahindra in a press release added that Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment.

Launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N becomes Mahindra’s third SUV after the XUV700 and XUV300 to secure a 5-star rating. The Mahindra XUV300 became Mahindra’s first SUV to earn a 5-star adult safety rating along with India's first ‘Safer Choice’ Award (by GNCAP) in 2020 followed by XUV700 in 2021. Also, Mahindra’s other body-on-frame vehicles Thar and Marazzo have received 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018 respectively.