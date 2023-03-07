 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An ex-Twitter employee asked Elon Musk a question. A bizarre conversation followed

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

Elon Musk asked a few questions to Thorleifsson and followed it up with a clip from 1999 US black comedy “Office Space”.

Elon Musk has laid off thousands of employees from Twitter, Haraldur Thorleifsson is the latest. (Image: iamharaldur/Twitter)

Icelandic entrepreneur Haraldur Thorleifsson had a question for his (likely) former employer at Twitter Elon Musk. Thorleifsson, the 2019 Icelandic businessman of the year, in a viral thread asked about his employment status and dues settlement to Musk.

“Dear Elon Musk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?” he tweeted. Musk has laid off thousands of employees so far in a bid to make the microblogging site profitable.

He even tagged Twitter founder Jack Dorsey. “I would really appreciate your help on this one. My company was acquired on your watch and I joined because I believed in what you were building,” he wrote. Thorleifsson sold his company to Twitter in 2021. Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year.

Musk responded in the comments and asked the businessman about the work he has been doing at Twitter.
Thorleifsson wrote: “I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here. If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I'd be happy to discuss that openly!”

Musk gave an approval and Thorleifsson listed what his roles included.