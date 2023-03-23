 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon ‘over-hiring’: Nearly 25,000 openings posted when only 7,798 were cleared

Mar 23, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

One of the company's former recruiting managers said because of such over-hiring, leaders would "squeeze people in where they could", Insider website reported.

Amazon recently announced 9,000 additional job cuts.

Amazon posted over three times the number of job openings actually approved in 2022, leading to an over-hiring situation, Insider reported, quoting from an internal document.

The e-commerce giant recently announced a second round of job cuts, after eliminating 18,000 roles in January. Like several other big corporations, it cited over-hiring in periods of boom as the reason behind mass layoffs.

The latest terminations will affect 9,000 employees across Amazon Web Services, People, Experience, and Technology (PXT), Advertising, and Twitch.

