Amazon bookseller's apology note on wrong order gets Twitter emotional: 'Don’t give negative feedback'

Book stores, especially small ones, have been having a very tough time for the past few years with the advent on internet and Kindle. More people have switched to reading on a handheld device rather than a paperback.

Twitter user Kashish ordered a certain book on Amazon but he got a different book instead. But what has got the attention of people and the user was the note from the seller with the wrong book shedding some light on the plight of struggling bookstores.

The seller had a repeated request in his note: “Don’t give negative feedback”.

The book “Looking for Laddoo”, authored by Aparna Karthikeyan and Tanvi Parulkar, was delivered to the user instead of the book he wanted.

The seller, in his letter, wrote that although they had the book he wanted in stock, it was in a damaged condition. The seller said that he would be resending the correct book following which he can return “Looking for Laddoo”. The letter just had several re-iterations pleading that he doesn’t leave a negative review for this. “Please help this order sir,” wrote the seller in the note.

Kashish shared a photo of the note and book that has quickly gone viral.

"I ordered a certain book from Amazon but they sent me this random book called looking for laddoo along with this letter like bhai what is going on," he wrote with crying emojis. Amazon did respond to this asking for order details to help sort the issue but other users hoped that Kashish doesn't go to support over this. "I know you wanted a particular book but this is just way too sweet an apology. Please don't leave a negative feedback and give them a chance to give you the book you ordered," read one comment. "Aparna Karthikeyan has authored multiple books and is a smashing journalist. Can promise that Looking for Ladoo will be every bit as cute as that title!" wrote journalist Vishaka George, vouching for the author. "Great consolation book. Maybe better than whatever he ordered," read another comment. Let's hope the user didn't leave any negative comment.

