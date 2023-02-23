 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amazon bookseller's apology note on wrong order gets Twitter emotional: 'Don’t give negative feedback'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

The Amazon bookseller had a repeated request in his apology note: “Don’t give negative feedback”.

Amazon has reached out to the customer to resolve the issue. (Image: @kashflyy/Twitter)

Book stores, especially small ones, have been having a very tough time for the past few years with the advent on internet and Kindle. More people have switched to reading on a handheld device rather than a paperback.

Twitter user Kashish ordered a certain book on Amazon but he got a different book instead. But what has got the attention of people and the user was the note from the seller with the wrong book shedding some light on the plight of struggling bookstores.

The seller had a repeated request in his note: “Don’t give negative feedback”.

The book “Looking for Laddoo”, authored by Aparna Karthikeyan and Tanvi Parulkar, was delivered to the user instead of the book he wanted.