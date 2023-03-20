 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All you need to know about the Omicron XBB. 1.16 variant that is causing a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in India

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 20, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

The latest uptick in coronavirus infections comes amid the parallel outbreak of seasonal flu, driven by H3N2 influenza virus, which is making people sick across the country

On March 19, India registered 1,071 COVID-19 cases, 27 percent higher than the day earlier. Remarkably, it was the first time in 130 days that the country registered over new 1,000 infections in a day.

On March 20, the new daily cases at 918 have fallen just a tad short of the 1,000 mark, mainly due to low testing over the weekend, but the daily test positivity rate has shot past 2 percent—quite high considering that it had stayed well under 1 percent for several weeks.

India’s SARS CoV 2 genomic surveillance consortium, INSACOG, had on March 18 given an indication of the possible reason behind the current surge. Data updated from India on GISAID, a global science initiative that provides open access to genomic data of influenza viruses and the coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, also showed that the Omicron XBB.1.16 variant of SARS CoV 2 may be the most dominant strain in the country.

This sub-variant, being called the most contagious so far, has been detected in Karnataka (30 cases), Maharashtra (29), Puducherry (7) Delhi (5), Telangana (2), Gujarat (1), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Odisha (1) as per available details.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
