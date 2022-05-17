Karti Chidambaram returns to Wordle amid CBI raids: 'No reason to miss out'

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided properties owned by him and his father and former Minister P Chidambaram, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to update the number of times his office has been raided. And to share his Wordle score.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," Karti Chidambaram tweeted.

The CBI has registered a case against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh to facilitate visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime. The agency raided his and his father P Chidambaram's properties in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai for the investigation.

Karti is already under investigation in relation to getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for INX media.

But this did not stop him from making light of the matter as he soon tweeted, "My office has just updated on the 'record' twice in 2015, once in 2017, twice in 2018 and today. 6!"

Karti Chidambaram even went on to play and share his Wordle score. "No reason to miss out my daily routine," he wrote.

Meanwhile, his father veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram also reacted to the developments around noon, tweeting: "This morning, a CBI team searched my residence at Chennai and my official residence at Delhi. The team showed me a FIR in which I am not named as an accused. The search team found nothing and seized nothing. I may point out that the timing of the search is interesting. (sic)."