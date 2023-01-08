 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A rave of their own: Egypt's women DJs creating inclusive dance floors

AFP
Jan 08, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

"Traditions, society and other factors mean that there are fewer women than men in the scene," DJ Yas Meen Selectress added. Less than 20 percent of women are officially employed in the country of 104 million.

Egyptian DJ A7ba-L-Jelly plays music during a concert in Giza.

Laser beams illuminate a darkened restaurant turned dance hall in Cairo as revellers move to thumping beats from female DJs -- part of a generation of women shaking up Egypt's underground electronic music scene.

"All my life, I've seen men behind the decks," said party-goer Menna Shanab, 26, as psychedelic visuals reflected off the waters at the Nile-side venue.

"It's good to see the music scene evolving," said the young Cairo resident, decked out in fashionable streetwear.

In Egypt's patriarchal society, the music industry remains male-dominated, while the conservative country's cultural establishment marginalises and even bans electronic music artists.

Female party-goers for years have complained about harassment on the dance floor, while many revellers find mainstream venues too pricey.

Now, a generation of young women DJs are forging their own path, seeking to create more inclusive spaces for performers and party-goers alike.