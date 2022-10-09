95 of Kolkata's best Durga idols, Mamata Banerjee's dance skills showcased at carnival

On Saturday evening, idols of the top 95 Durga Pujas in Kolkata were showcased at a grand carnival in the heart of the city to toast the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage tag.

The community puja committees took part in a colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO and diplomats of different countries. Banerjee also joined the folk dancers and shook a leg during the carnival, a video of which is now viral.

Puja committees such as College Square, Sreebhumi Sporting Club and Singhi Park displayed their traditional idols, accompanied by beats of dhak and cultural performances. Crowd-pullers such as Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani, Dumdum Park Tarun Dal and Behala Natun Dal showcased their theme-based idols along with artworks. All the 95 participating puja committees have received the state-sponsored 'Biswa Bangla' award.

The programme started at 4.30 pm and went on till 9.15 pm, because of which several major thoroughfares of the city were blocked, leading to road diversions and rush hour traffic pile-up. Every puja committee was given three minutes for cultural performances near the main dais where Banerjee was sitting along with her cabinet colleagues, top government officials and other dignitaries. Actors, singers and other eminent personalities of the city were also present at the programme.

After witnessing the carnival, the British Deputy High Commissioner thanked Mamata Banerjee and tweeted, "Magic in the air at the Durga Puja Carnival at Red Road last night. Oh how I will miss this when I leave the City of Joy... Lovingly curated, beautifully staged and carried off with panache, style and the biggest of smiles. Take a bow, Kolkata!"

Men, women and children in traditional Bengali attire were seen walking alongside their tableaux with 'Thank You UNESCO' placards. The carnival in Kolkata is being organised annually since 2016, except for the last two years because of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

